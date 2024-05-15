Sinovoltaics charts growth of PV manufacturing in India

A new supply chain tracking report published by Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance services firm, documents the size, location, and owner of 116 sites in India.
It covers manufacturers of PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon to end of first quarter 2024. Information about the products made, the size and planned capacity in 2027 for each site, are represented in an infographic map and a table.
There are multiple entries if a manufacturer has more than one plant. Some of the PV producers with multiple sites are: Adani Solar, Emmvee, Mundra Solar Energy, Premier Energies Photovoltaic, Renewsys, and Vikram Solar.
Sinovoltaics began publishing manufacturing hub reports after tracking industrial developments for several years.
This is its latest supply chain report, following editions about Southeast Asia, Europe and U.S. manufacturing, which listed 50, 91 and 81 sites, respectively. The company intends to update the lists every 4 months.
