Adani Green Energy sets up new subsidiaries

From pv magazine India

Adani Green Energy has announced that it is setting up two new step-down subsidiaries.

The company’s Adani Saur Urja unit has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty One. Its sister arm, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine, has set up Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five.

“The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy,” said the company.

In a recent stock exchange statement, Adani Green Energy said that its associate firm, Mundra Solar Energy, secured commercial operational date certification from Solar Energy Corp. of India for a 2 GW solar cell and module factory.

Adani Green Energy holds a 26% stake in Mundra Solar Energy via its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.