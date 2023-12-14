Adani Green Energy sets up new subsidiaries

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy has announced that it is setting up two new step-down subsidiaries.
The company’s Adani Saur Urja unit has established a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Fifty One. Its sister arm, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine, has set up Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Five.
“The main objective of the new subsidiaries is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy,” said the company.
Popular content
In a recent stock exchange statement, Adani Green Energy said that its associate firm, Mundra Solar Energy, secured commercial operational date certification from Solar Energy Corp. of India for a 2 GW solar cell and module factory.
Adani Green Energy holds a 26% stake in Mundra Solar Energy via its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.