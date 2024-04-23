Sinovoltaics maps out Southeast Asian PV manufacturing sites

A new supply chain tracking report by Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance services firm, documents the size, location, owner, and current and planned capacity of 50 sites in Southeast Asia. It covers manufacturers of PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon.
The map includes factories in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The details are represented in an infographic map and a data table. The report is available for free.
The current and planned manufacturing volume in 2023 and 2027 is indicated for each site, as are the owners, such as China’s Longi, JA Solar, Jinko, and Trina Solar, as well as several European, Japanese, Singaporean, and U.S.-based manufacturers.
Sinovoltaics has been tracking the development of PV manufacturing hubs for some time now and began publishing reports this year, tracking the industrial developments.
This latest Sinovoltaics supply chain report follows editions about European and North American manufacturing hubs that listed 91 sites and 81 sites, respectively. A fourth report about India is in the pipeline. The company intends to update the lists every 4 months.
