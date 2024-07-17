Germany deployed 7.55 GW of solar in H1

Germany installed more than 1.13 GW of new PV systems in June alone. Its cumulative installed PV capacity hit 90.2 GW at the end of the first half of this year.

Image: Bundesnetzagentur

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,136.9 MW of new PV systems were registered in June. The nation added 946 MW in May 2024 and 1,046.8 in June 2023.

Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 7.55 GW in the first six months of this year, up from around 6.26 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 90.2 GW at the end of June, spread across approximately 4.25 million PV systems.

Bavaria has recorded the largest increase this year, with about 1.76 GW in the first half, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 1.07 GW and North Rhine-Westphalia with 1.02 GW.

 

