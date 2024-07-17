Germany deployed 7.55 GW of solar in H1

Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 7.55 GW in the first six months of this year, up from around 6.26 GW in the same period a year earlier.

Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 90.2 GW at the end of June, spread across approximately 4.25 million PV systems.

Bavaria has recorded the largest increase this year, with about 1.76 GW in the first half, followed by Baden-Württemberg with 1.07 GW and North Rhine-Westphalia with 1.02 GW.