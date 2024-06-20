German PV installations fell to 946 MW in May

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Federal Network Agency has published updated photovoltaic installation figures showing that only 964.2 MW of net PV capacity were added in May.
The figures are based on data from the agency's core energy market data register up to June 17.
The Network Agency also corrected some expansion figures for the previous months: In April, the additions amounted to 1,177 MW instead of the 1,040 MW reported a month ago. There was also a further upward correction for March, with 1,311 MW now being added. According to the figures available so far, PV systems with a net capacity of 6,162.5 MW have been added this year. Cumulative installed capacity up to May reached 88,854 MW.
“What is particularly disappointing is the lack of recovery in the commercial systems segment with an output of 30 to 100 kW, which is still not very significant,” PV wholesaler EWS stated in its assessment. “Overall, the current year with 6.18 GW of reported new installations in the first five months is slightly above the previous year's result, but this has so far only been achieved by growth in very large commercial and ground-mounted systems — and here, too, the reporting figures in May are lower than in the previous month and in May last year.”
Ground-mounted PV systems that have been awarded tender contracts contributed 196.2 MW to the expansion in May, while the figure for roof-mounted systems from tenders was 21.8 MW. In May, 11.9 MW were reported for rooftop systems outside Germany's Renewable Energy Act subsidy scheme and 93.3 MW for ground-mounted systems. As in April, there were no new registrations for tenant electricity in May.
