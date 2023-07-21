Germany deployed 6.26 GW of solar in H1

Germany installed more than 1 GW of new PV systems in June alone. Its cumulative installed PV capacity hit 73.8 GW at the end of the first half of this year.

Image: Pfalzsolar

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,046.8 MW of new PV systems were registered in June. The nation added 1,040 MW in May 2023 and 437 MW in June 2022.

Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 6.26 GW in the first six months of this year, up from around 2.36 GW in the same period a year earlier. Germany’s cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 73.8 GW at the end of June, spread across approximately 3.14 million PV systems.

Bavaria has recorded the largest increase this year, with about 1.6 GW in the first half, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 971 MW and Baden-Württemberg with almost 833 MW.

