Atess Power hybrid inverters secure CSA certification

Image: Atess Power

Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, says that its HPS50-US, HPS100-US, and HPS150-US hybrid inverters – specially designed for commercial solar plants up to 150 kW in size – recently secured CSA Group certification for North America.

The systems range in size from 75 kWp to 225 kWp, with a battery voltage span of 352 V to 600 V. They support maximum charging power of 75 kW to 225 kW, and maximum discharging power of 55 kW to 165 kW.

The three inverter models weigh between 590 kg and 1,200 kg. They are operational at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters and they can function within an ambient temperature range of -25 C to 55 C.

Atess Power specifically designed the all-in-one hybrid inverters for the US market.

