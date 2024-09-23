Livoltek launches 120 kW EV chargers

Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Livoltek has released a new electric-vehicle charger with energy storage functionality.
The BESS120 DC Charging Station has 120 kW of output across two connectors and 40 kW of input. It features a 100 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery.
“One of the standout features of this charger is its wide operating voltage range, which spans from 200 to 1,000 V DC,” the company said in a statement. “This flexibility allows it to support various EV models and charging standards, including CHAdeMO, GB/T, CCS1, and CCS2. Additionally, the unit boasts a high charging efficiency of 95%, ensuring minimal energy loss during the charging process.”
The charger weighs 1,450 kg and is 2.13 meters high, 90 cm wide, and 1.2 meters deep. It uses force fan cooling and has an operating temperature of -20 C to 50 C. Livoltek offers a three-year standard warranty, which can be extended by up to two years.
“The installation process is designed to be straightforward, thanks to its plug-and-play functionality and external mounting with an IP54 rating, making it suitable for outdoor use,” the company said. “For user interaction, the charger is equipped with a 10.1-inch interactive touchscreen display, facilitating easy operation and monitoring. It supports various authorization methods, including RFID, mobile apps, NFC, and credit card readers.”
