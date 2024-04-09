Livoltek releases all-in-one storage system for residential applications

Livoltek has developed an all-in-one storage system for residential applications, featuring a storage capacity of up to 25 kWh and compatibility with five different inverter models, as well as the option to integrate with electric-vehicle (EV) chargers.

Image: Livoltek

Chinese battery manufacturer Livoltek has released an all-in-one energy storage system (ESS), which combines a hybrid inverter and low-voltage batteries. The “Hyper” system has five different inverter capacities and batteries.

“The all-in-one design, coupled with a fan-less and slim outlook, ensures a sleek and modern appearance while providing a quiet and long-lasting operation,” the company said in a statement. “The customizable usage time and flexible storage capacity of up to 25 kWh allow customers to maximize their self-consumption and reduce dependency on the grid.”

The product uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 5 kWh each, which can stack up to five to a nominal energy of 25 kWh. The battery's nominal voltage is 51.2V, and its voltage range is 40 V to 58.4 V.

As for the inverters, the basic model has a max PV input of 4.5 kW and an AC output of 3 kW. The highest-end model has a max PV input of 7.5 kW, and AC output is 6 kW. The other three inverter models have 5.52 kW and 3.68 kW, 6.9 kW and 4.6 kW, and 7.5 kW and 5 kW of max PV input and AC output, respectively.

The ESS can also be integrated with EV chargers.

“This all-encompassing system not only optimizes the use of sustainable energy but also revolutionizes the charging experience for EV owners,” the company said. “The three charging modes – Fast, Dynamic, and ECO –cater to different charging needs, ensuring a seamless charging experience for electric vehicles.”

All models measure 41.5 cm x 1.38 cm x 16.5 cm and weigh between 85 kg and 87 kg.

“Plug-and-play and free online monitoring enables faster installations, quicker site mapping to the monitoring platform, and easier maintenance with minimized efforts,” said the company.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.