Livoltek releases all-in-one storage system for residential applications

Chinese battery manufacturer Livoltek has released an all-in-one energy storage system (ESS), which combines a hybrid inverter and low-voltage batteries. The “Hyper” system has five different inverter capacities and batteries.

“The all-in-one design, coupled with a fan-less and slim outlook, ensures a sleek and modern appearance while providing a quiet and long-lasting operation,” the company said in a statement. “The customizable usage time and flexible storage capacity of up to 25 kWh allow customers to maximize their self-consumption and reduce dependency on the grid.”

The product uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 5 kWh each, which can stack up to five to a nominal energy of 25 kWh. The battery's nominal voltage is 51.2V, and its voltage range is 40 V to 58.4 V.

As for the inverters, the basic model has a max PV input of 4.5 kW and an AC output of 3 kW. The highest-end model has a max PV input of 7.5 kW, and AC output is 6 kW. The other three inverter models have 5.52 kW and 3.68 kW, 6.9 kW and 4.6 kW, and 7.5 kW and 5 kW of max PV input and AC output, respectively.

The ESS can also be integrated with EV chargers.

“This all-encompassing system not only optimizes the use of sustainable energy but also revolutionizes the charging experience for EV owners,” the company said. “The three charging modes – Fast, Dynamic, and ECO –cater to different charging needs, ensuring a seamless charging experience for electric vehicles.”

All models measure 41.5 cm x 1.38 cm x 16.5 cm and weigh between 85 kg and 87 kg.

“Plug-and-play and free online monitoring enables faster installations, quicker site mapping to the monitoring platform, and easier maintenance with minimized efforts,” said the company.