EWEC opens 1.5 GW solar tender in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) has launched a tender for the construction of a 1.5 GW solar power plant in the Al Dhafra Region.
The utility said that the developer of the Zarraf Solar PV project will be awarded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), without providing further technical or financial details.
“Zarraf Solar PV is EWEC’s fifth world-leading utility-scale solar PV project, supporting the acceleration of renewable and clean energy capacity in the UAE under EWEC’s strategic plan to build an average of 1.4 GW of new solar PV capacity annually between 2027-2037,” the utility stated.
In October, EWEC launched a tender for a 1.5 GW solar power plant in the Khazna area, where several data centers are operated.
Earlier in July, it announced that it received four proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project. It first launched the tender in May 2022.
The proposals came from Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power, French utility EDF, Japan's Marubeni, and a consortium formed by China-based Jinko Power and Japanese energy producer JERA.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
