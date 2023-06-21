EDF commissions utility-scale floating solar plant in France

From pv magazine France

EDF Renouvelables, the renewable energy unit of French energy giant EDF, has commissioned its first floating PV plant in France. The 20 MW facility is located on a water surface close to a hydropower dam operated by EDF near Lazer, in the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

“EDF Renewables drew on the expertise it has developed at international level, with four floating solar power plants already constructed in Israel and the USA,” said Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group senior executive vice president, renewable energy.



CRE, the country's regulator, selected the project in a tender held in 2018.

The solar plant will provide additional power alongside the hydropower facility, particularly during summer when water from Lazer Lake is mainly used for irrigation. EDF stated that the anchoring and float system allows for adaptation to reservoir water level changes without affecting its operation. This installation reinforces EDF Renewables' presence in the Provence Alpes Côte d'Azur region. In 2023, the company plans to commission five new solar power plants, adding to the existing five plants and increasing EDF Renewables' regional solar production capacity to 85 MW.