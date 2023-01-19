UAE utility opens bidding for 1.5 GW of solar

EWEC has opened a call for proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project from companies shortlisted in a request-for-qualification process in May 2022.
“There has been a strong level of interest expressed in this key project so far, and we look forward to seeing proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development,” said EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali.
The Emirates’ News Agency reported that 43 companies and groups submitted expressions of interest in May, with 19 companies qualifying for the current tender phase. The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, as well as associated infrastructure.
Popular content
EWEC said the installation will be “fundamentally important” to Abu Dhabi’s energy transition. Following the start of commercial operations, the Al-Ajban solar park is expected to slash Abu Dhabi’s carbon emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tons per year, according to EWEC.
pv magazine print edition
The latest edition of pv magazine considers how industry heavyweights are increasingly planning gigawatt-scale assets, looks at the huge potential repowering could unlock for German solar, and examines how solar can help trucking companies in the energy transition. A packed edition also features a focus on the Middle East.
The utility said it will sign a long-term power purchase agreement with the selected developer. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement, under which EWEC will only pay for the net electrical energy supplied by the solar plant. It did not reveal a deadline for proposals on its channels.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.