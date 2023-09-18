EWEC opens 1.5 GW solar tender in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC ) has launched a tender for the construction of a 1.5 GW solar power plant in the Khazna area, where several data centers are operated.

In the tender document, published on the website Albayan, the utility said that the developer of the Khazna Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Project will be awarded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), without providing further technical or financial details.

Bidders will be expected to handle the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant.

They will have time until October 2 to submit their proposals.

In July, EWEC announced that it received four proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project. It first launched the tender in May 2022.

The proposals came from Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power, French utility EDF, Japan's Marubeni, and a consortium formed by China-based Jinko Power and Japanese energy producer JERA.