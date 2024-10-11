Longi introduces 665 W HPBC photovoltaic modules

Chinese solar module maker Longi has unveiled today its latest solar modules at a press event at the ATP Masters in Shanghai.

The Hi-Mo X10 module series is based on Longi's proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology and has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24.6%.

The modules are available in four versions with a power output of 650 W to 665 W. They measure 2,382 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 33.5 kg. Their temperature coefficient is -0.26% per C.

The new products come with a 15-year product warrant and a 30-year linear power output warranty. The modules are designed for an annual linear degradation rate of 0.35% over 30 years, with the first year capped at 1.0%.



According to the manufacturer, these new panels have a 1% higher efficiency compared to their predecessors. They are built with 182mm n-type TaiRay wafers, touted as a breakthrough in silicon technology. These wafers reportedly enhance resistance consistency, minimize metal impurities, and provide superior mechanical strength.

The new products incorporate Longi's HPBC2.0 technology, which features a unique bypass diode structure that allows blocked current to reroute independently when encountering shade, resulting in over 70% less power loss compared to traditional TOPCon products, according to the manufacturer. Furthermore, it purportedly mitigates hotspot temperatures under shading conditions, reducing overheating by more than 28% compared to conventional modules.

Another feature is the zero-busbar (0BB) design, which eliminates busbars and gridlines on both the front and rear sides of the panel. This design maximizes light absorption on the front and enhances the efficiency of reflected light capture on the rear.

At the event, Longi also announced that shipments of its HPBC products surpassed 10 GW at the end of the first half of 2024.