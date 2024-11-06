Hexa Renewables commissions world’s largest offshore floating solar plant

Hexa Renewables has completed the world’s largest offshore floating PV plant in Taiwan. The 440 MW solar array covers 347 hectares of government-leased surface area and can supply power to about 74,000 households.

Image: Hexa Renewables

Singapore-based Hexa Renewables has commissioned the world's largest offshore floating solar project in Taiwan

The installation in Changhua County, on the western coast of Taiwan, spans four plots across 347 hectares of surface area leased from the Taiwanese government.

Chenya Energy, a former subsidiary of Hexa’s investor I Squared Capital, developed and built the project’s first stage, completing it in 2020.

Hexa finalized the project extension in February of this year, in partnership with French floating PV solutions provider Ciel & Terre

The project now boasts a combined capacity of around 440 MW and will be capable of supplying energy to approximately 74,000 households in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs says the island added 2.7 GW of new solar capacity in 2023, bringing its total capacity to 12.41 GW by the end of 2023.

The Taiwanese government has set targets of achieving 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

