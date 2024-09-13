Taiwan installs 2.7 GW of new solar in 2023

Taiwan reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 12.418 MW at the end of December 2023, according to new figures from the MoEA.
Last year, the island deployed around 2.7 GW of new PV capacity, after installing around 2 GW in both 2023 and 2022.
“Solar power currently meets demand peaks in the daytime for six hours, therefore, shifting the focus of power dispatch to managing the three-hour nighttime peak load,” the MoEA said in a statement. “To address the intermittency of solar and wind power, quick-response hydroelectric units and gas-fired units are essential for stabilizing the green energy system.”
Taiwan's feed-in tariff scheme has mainly driven the country's PV market.
In 2023, residential installations with capacities ranging from 1 kW to 10 kW were given tariffs of up to ß ($0.18)/kWh.
This year, the tariffs range between TWD 3.7635/kWh and TWD 5.7848/kWh for the first half of the year, and between TWD 3.7236/kWh and TWD 5.7055/kWh for the second half.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.