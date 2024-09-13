Taiwan installs 2.7 GW of new solar in 2023

Taiwan reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 12.418 MW at the end of December 2023, according to new figures from the MoEA.

Last year, the island deployed around 2.7 GW of new PV capacity, after installing around 2 GW in both 2023 and 2022.

“Solar power currently meets demand peaks in the daytime for six hours, therefore, shifting the focus of power dispatch to managing the three-hour nighttime peak load,” the MoEA said in a statement. “To address the intermittency of solar and wind power, quick-response hydroelectric units and gas-fired units are essential for stabilizing the green energy system.”

Taiwan's feed-in tariff scheme has mainly driven the country's PV market.

In 2023, residential installations with capacities ranging from 1 kW to 10 kW were given tariffs of up to ß ($0.18)/kWh.

This year, the tariffs range between TWD 3.7635/kWh and TWD 5.7848/kWh for the first half of the year, and between TWD 3.7236/kWh and TWD 5.7055/kWh for the second half.