Italy allocates 322 MW of PV in latest renewables auction

The Italian authorities have allocated 410.6 MW of renewables capacity in the nation’s 15th procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2.01% and 5.35% from the auction ceiling price of €0.07778 ($0.08272)/kWh.

Image: Anatol Rurac/Unsplash

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 410.6 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 15th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.

The GSE awarded 322.2 MW of solar capacity across 57 locations and 2 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 88.4 MW. The PV projects range in size from 1.7 MW to 40.7 MW.

Developers offered a maximum discount ranging between 2.01% and 5.53% from the auction ceiling price of €0.07778 ($0.08272)/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.07384/kWh and was offered for a 5 MW solar facility in the province of Ancona, central Italy.

In the 14th tender procurement exercise, finalized in June, the Italian authorities assigned 145.5 MW of solar capacity across 37 locations. The maximum discount ranged between 2% and 5.5% from the auction ceiling price of €0.07746 and the lowest bid came in at €0.0732/kWh. 

In the 13th tender round, held in February, the GSE allocated 352 MW of solar capacity across 62 locations and 15 wind projects with a combined capacity of 643.9 MW. Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2% to 6.39% off the auction ceiling price. The lowest bid came in at €0.0725/kWh and was offered for an 18.9 MW solar facility in the province of Vercelli, northern Italy.

In the 12th renewables auction, which concluded in early October, the Italian authorities allocated 48 MW of installed solar power and 10 MW of wind capacity. Developers offered discounts ranging from 2% to 2.1% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065/kWh. These bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 11th renewable energy auction and all previous actions.

