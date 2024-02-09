Italy allocates 361.9 MW of PV in latest renewables auction

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 1,001 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's 13th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.

The GSE awarded 361.9 MW of solar capacity across 62 locations and 15 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 495 MW. The PV projects range in size from 1 MW to 37.4 MW.

The developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2.1% to 6.39% from the auction ceiling price of €0.0775 ($0.0836)/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.0725/kWh and was offered for an 18.9 MW solar facility in the province of Vercelli, northern Italy.

In the 12th renewables auction, which concluded in early October, the Italian authorities allocated 48 MW of installed solar power and 10 MW of wind capacity. Developers offered discounts ranging from 2% to 2.1% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh. The lowest bid, at €0.0636/kWh, was for a 9.7 MW solar facility in the province of Campobasso, southern Italy.

Popular content

In the 11th procurement exercise, the GSE allocated 149 MW of solar capacity across 16 locations and five wind projects with a combined capacity of 213.8 MW. Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2% to 2.8% off the auction ceiling price. These bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 10th renewable energy auction and all previous actions.

*The article was amended on February 9 to reflect that the auction's ceiling price was €0.0775/kWh and not €0.065/kWh, as we previously reported.