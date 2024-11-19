3Sun earns TÜV Rheinland certification, clearing way for PV module sales

From pv magazine Italy

Italian solar module manufacturer 3Sun, a subsidiary of energy company Enel, has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its heterojunction panels, enabling it to begin sales. Enel CEO Flavio Cattaneo announced the certification during a meeting with investors while presenting the company’s 2025-27 plan. “There is no delay on our part,” he said, adding that the Transition 5.0 program could increase the competitiveness of the 3Sun project in Sicily.

Sources previously indicated to pv magazine that Enel may have delayed its plans for the Catania factory due to economic considerations.

“They could wait for the increase in panel prices that we expect with the passage of the decree FerX and especially with the start of the Transition 5.0 program,” said one source who asked not to be identified.

A second source familiar with the situation said that 3Sun produced the first panels at the end of September.

“There are five production lines of 600 MW. The first one started in September, the second one should start by the end of the year,” the source said. “By the end of 2025 the factory should reach 3 GW.”

Enel initially planned to start producing 3Sun panels in June 2023 but later delayed it to September 2024. The certification secured last week is expected to accelerate sales.

Regarding the US 3Sun project, CEO Flavio Cattaneo stated that Enel prefers to collaborate with local companies and would consider only a minority role in a potential U.S. factory.

For its 2025-27 plan, Enel is focusing on financial performance by maximizing returns and increasing shareholder remuneration. The company plans to boost investments in networks by 40% compared to its previous strategy.

“The group’s total gross investments in the 2025-27 plan amount to approximately €43 billion, an increase of approximately €7 billion compared to the previous plan,” said the company. “In particular, it is expected to allocate approximately €26 billion to networks, of which approximately 78% in Italy and Spain.”

Enel plans to allocate €26 billion to network investments, with €16 billion designated for Italy and €4 billion for Spain.

In renewables, the company appears to be prioritizing onshore wind over solar, signaling a strategic shift.

Enel outlined plans to allocate around €12 billion for renewables between 2025 and 2027. The company said it intends to add roughly 12 GW of capacity, emphasizing a diverse technological mix dominated by over 70% onshore wind and other programmable sources like hydroelectric power and battery storage.

By 2027, Enel said it aims to achieve a total capacity of about 76 GW, increasing renewable energy production by more than 15%. It also said it will invest €4 billion in renewables in Italy in the 2025-27 period.