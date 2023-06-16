3Sun unveils 480 W n-type HJT solar module with 25% efficiency

The M40 series for rooftop applications includes nine versions, with power ratings ranging from 440 W to 480 W and power efficiencies from 22.9% to 25.0%. The modules measure 1,754 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21 kg.

They feature an anodized aluminum frame, 3.2 mm of tempered glass, and a white backsheet. The products operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V and have an IP68 junction box. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius and an operating temperature range from -40 C to 85 C.

The series comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is reportedly 1.0%, and the 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 91.8% of the nominal output power.

3Sun offers a Bold version of the rooftop series, which maximizes practical and aesthetic requirements. It has an output power ranging from 430 W to 470 W and an efficiency of up to 24.5%.

In addition, 3Sun launched a utility-scale series at Intersolar Europe with power outputs ranging from 650 W to 680 W, a bifaciality factor of 95%, and an efficiency of up to 24.63%.

The three new products will be available starting in 2024. 3Sun manufactures the modules in its gigafactory in Catania, which currently has a 200 MW capacity. A capacity expansion to 3 GW of heterojunction modules is scheduled to be operational in July 2024.