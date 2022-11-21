Enel Green Power confirms plans to build 3 GW solar module factory in US

From pv magazine USA
Enel North America affiliate 3Sun USA is now scouring the United States for locations for a new 3 GW bifacial solar module and cell factory, with plans to eventually scale up production to 6 GW per year.
Construction of the proposed facility is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023, with production anticipated by late 2024. The facility is expected to create up to 1,500 new full-time jobs.
“Recent policy tailwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act have served as a catalyst for our solar manufacturing ambitions in the US, ushering in a new era of made-in-America energy,” said Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America.
Popular content
The proposed facility will be Enel’s second global PV manufacturing facility. The company recently announced the expansion of its 3Sun gigafactory in Catania, Sicily, by increasing its production capacity from 200 MW to 3 GW.
At the planned US facility, Enel will produce the same bifacial heterojunction PV modules as it does at its Sicily plant. In February 2020, Enel said that its solar cells had achieved a 24.63% efficiency rating.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.