Netherlands deploys 1.76 GW of solar in H1

The Netherlands installed around 1.76 GW of PV capacity across 148,166 projects in the first six months of 2024, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency.
If the growth trend continues in the second half of 2024, the Netherlands is on track to install less solar capacity than in 2023, when it added 4,82 GW. The country deployed 4.8 GW in 2022, 3.7 GW in 2021, and 3.9 GW in 2020.
By June 2024, the nation's cumulative solar capacity had reached 26.06 GW.
DNE Research said the Netherlands could hit 59 GW by 2030 and 98 GW by 2035, with estimates for total capacity ranging from 100 GW to 180 GW by 2050.
Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national and regional electricity and gas network operators, said in a recent report that the country could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW of total solar capacity by 2050.
