Netherlands deploys 1.76 GW of solar in H1

The Netherlands added 1.76 GW of solar capacity in the first half of 2024, with 148,166 new PV projects. By the end of June, the country’s total installed PV capacity had reached 26.06 GW.

Image: Shalev Cohen, Unsplash

Share

The Netherlands installed around 1.76 GW of PV capacity across 148,166 projects in the first six months of 2024, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency.

If the growth trend continues in the second half of 2024, the Netherlands is on track to install less solar capacity than in 2023, when it added 4,82 GW. The country deployed 4.8 GW in 2022, 3.7 GW in 2021, and 3.9 GW in 2020.

By June 2024, the nation's cumulative solar capacity had reached 26.06 GW.

DNE Research said the Netherlands could hit 59 GW by 2030 and 98 GW by 2035, with estimates for total capacity ranging from 100 GW to 180 GW by 2050.

Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of national and regional electricity and gas network operators, said in a recent report that the country could reach between 100 GW and 180 GW of total solar capacity by 2050.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

SAX Power releases 5.8 kWh residential AC battery
18 November 2024 The German company said that its new storage solution also includes an integrated inverter function. It can be expanded to up to 17.3 kWh by connectin...