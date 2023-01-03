Netherlands deployed 1.94 GW of solar in H1 2022

The Netherlands deployed 1,946 MW of new PV systems in the first half of 2022, according to official statistics from CBS, the nation’s statistics agency.

“By mid-2022, 1.92 million PV installations were connected to the grid in the country, the majority of which can be found on homes,” Dutch solar analyst Peter Segaar told pv magazine. “The provisional figures also indicate that one-fifth of the total number of homes in the Netherlands already had a PV system on the roof at the end of 2021.”

Segaar said the newly installed capacity for the first six months of 2022 was in line with the growth of the previous two years.

“But we already see a lot of problems in the field, in particular with connecting the many large rooftop and ground-mounted projects,” he added. “There are many delays, and the problems will not be easily solved in the short run.”

Growth in the residential segment could partly compensate for such delays.

“It is very hard to predict how long the yearly volumes will remain high, even in the light of still very large remaining allocated SDE++ portfolios,” Segaar said, in reference to capacity allocated through the scheme for large-scale renewables.

“In 2023, I expect a rather large grid-connected delivery of solar plants, and large rooftops, so maybe we will see another record year,” he said. “But we will know for sure only in a very late time frame.”



Cumulative installed PV capacity in the Netherlands reached 16.85 GW at the end of June 2022. CBS, which adjusts its figures on a regular basis, said the nation installed 3,803 MW in 2021 and 3,882 MW in 2022.