Italy adds 1.74 GW during Jan-Oct, reaches record 12 GWh of energy storage

From ESS News
Italian grid operator Terna, in its monthly electricity demand update for November 2024, revealed the country added 1.74 GW of energy storage systems between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2024.
Publishing storage system data for the first time, Terna reported Italy had around 707,000 installations at the end of October, corresponding to 11,783 MWh of capacity and 5,186 MW of nominal power, of which 864 MW was in the form of utility-scale energy storage sites.
Amid the rise in storage systems during that period, 616 MW concerned high and very high voltage facilities.
