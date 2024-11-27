Italy adds 1.74 GW during Jan-Oct, reaches record 12 GWh of energy storage

From January to the end of October 2024, Italy added 1.74 GW of storage system projects.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From ESS News

Italian grid operator Terna, in its monthly electricity demand update for November 2024, revealed the country added 1.74 GW of energy storage systems between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2024.

Publishing storage system data for the first time, Terna reported Italy had around 707,000 installations at the end of October, corresponding to 11,783 MWh of capacity and 5,186 MW of nominal power, of which 864 MW was in the form of utility-scale energy storage sites.

Amid the rise in storage systems during that period, 616 MW concerned high and very high voltage facilities.

To keep reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Daikin launches air-to-water inverter heat pumps for residential applications
26 November 2024 The Japanese manufacturer said its new heat pumps have a temperature coefficient of up to 3.4 and a size ranging from 16 kW to 70 kW. The new solution...