Volkswagen EV covers 941 km on single battery charge

A Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S car has covered 941 km on a single battery charge during an efficiency test in Nardó, Italy.

The test took place on a 12.5 km circuit in December. The non-modified electric vehicle, with an 86 kWh battery, consumed 9.2 kWh/100 km at an average speed of 29 km/h to simulate typical rush hour traffic in large cities.

Volkswagen said the “exceptionally low” consumption figure was achieved under test conditions but proves the ID.7 Pro S “can also achieve very long ranges in everyday use.” The test result exceeded the model’s maximum WLTP range of 709 kilometers by almost one-third.

Volkswagen attributed the efficiency of the model to its strong aerodynamics and state-of-the-art drive system. It also boasts a DC charging capacity of up to 200 kWh, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in about 26 minutes under full DC charging capacity.

“This shows that the ID.7 is a meaningful all-electric addition to the brand’s product portfolio and, in addition to our successful Passat, is also suitable for long distance drivers and as a company car,” said Martin Sander, member of the board of management responsible for sales, marketing, after-sales for Volkswagen.