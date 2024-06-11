Volkswagen enters C&I energy storage business with Elli

From pv magazine ESS News site
With demand for energy storage systems in Europe expected to soar in the coming years, the Volkswagen Group is diversifying its business in a bid to secure its slice of the burgeoning market.
Last week, Europe’s largest car maker announced its entry into the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage space with its established EV charging and energy brand Elli.
Together with partners along the value chain, Elli will develop, build, and operate massive industrial-scale battery energy storage systems. The first Elli battery storage projects could be set up as early as next year and used “to supply customers and for arbitrage transactions on the electricity market,” the company said.
Popular content
The largest projects in the Elli project pipeline currently have an output of up to 350 MW and a storage capacity of 700 MWh. Such projects would almost double the total storage capacity installed in Germany, which currently amounts to around 1 GWh.
“Germany and Europe need sufficient storage solutions to meet the increasing demand and to compensate for the volatile feed-in of renewable energies. Our investment in stationary battery storage systems is therefore a significant contribution to the sustainable transformation of the energy supply,” says Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology Thomas Schmall.
To continue reading, please visit our new ESS News site.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.