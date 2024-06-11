Volkswagen enters C&I energy storage business with Elli

From pv magazine ESS News site

With demand for energy storage systems in Europe expected to soar in the coming years, the Volkswagen Group is diversifying its business in a bid to secure its slice of the burgeoning market.

Last week, Europe’s largest car maker announced its entry into the commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage space with its established EV charging and energy brand Elli.

Together with partners along the value chain, Elli will develop, build, and operate massive industrial-scale battery energy storage systems. The first Elli battery storage projects could be set up as early as next year and used “to supply customers and for arbitrage transactions on the electricity market,” the company said.

The largest projects in the Elli project pipeline currently have an output of up to 350 MW and a storage capacity of 700 MWh. Such projects would almost double the total storage capacity installed in Germany, which currently amounts to around 1 GWh.

“Germany and Europe need sufficient storage solutions to meet the increasing demand and to compensate for the volatile feed-in of renewable energies. Our investment in stationary battery storage systems is therefore a significant contribution to the sustainable transformation of the energy supply,” says Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology Thomas Schmall.

