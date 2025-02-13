Australia’s residential battery installations rise 30% in 2024

From pv magazine Australia

Residential battery installations have grown 30% in Australia since 2023, according to a CEC emissions reduction monitoring platform that tracks data on the uptake of renewables such as rooftop solar and household battery systems.

The CEC Momentum Monitor’s latest figures show that 121,551 household battery systems are currently installed across Australia, which includes the 2024 increase of an additional 28,262 units.

Climate Council Fellow and energy expert Andrew Stock said batteries play a meaningful role in Australia’s energy system, with grid-scale battery capacity increasing by 50% since the same period in 2024.

“They have already provided power during periods of high demand, acting as a shock absorber, and a secure grid calls for more of them,” Stock said. “As the closure date for coal-fired power stations inches closer, there’s an urgent need to invest in the lowest cost, fastest replacement – renewable energy from wind and solar paired with storage, like batteries, to provide reliable renewable power 24/7.”

Stock noted that renewable electricity generation in the main national grid is hitting record highs.

“Any excess solar and wind energy we can soak up will keep helping renewables power our homes and businesses around the clock, and see more Australians cash in on the benefits by reducing our reliance on grid power during the evening when electricity prices are more expensive,” he added.

Government rebates have helped drive adoption, including zero-interest loans for rooftop solar and batteries in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Since 2021, a sustainable household scheme has funded more than 11,760 rooftop solar panels and 2,676 household batteries.