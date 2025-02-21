France launches 400 MW C&I solar tender

From pv magazine France

France's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has launched the tenth round of the tender scheme for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, for capacities above 500 kW.

The procurement exercise is open to rooftop systems, agrivoltaic systems on greenhouses and solar carports.

The French authorities intend to allocate 400 MW of PV capacity through the tender.

As in each round, a volume of 50 MW is reserved as a priority for projects of less than 1 MW and that are more than 250 meters away from any other project proposed in the same application period, or other winner of a previous application period of the same call for tenders.

Projects of less than 1 MW that do not meet the above conditions are not considered in the reserved volume, but may nevertheless be eligible for the call for tenders if they meet the applicable eligibility conditions.

The deadline for submitting applications is set for March 28, 2025.

In the eighth round of the tender program, the CRE awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995 ($0.1055)/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.

In the seventh tender in July, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.

The fifth tender in August 2023 distributed 378 MW to 60 developers at €0.10195/kWh, while the fourth exercise awarded just 57.6 MW across 16 projects at €0.10452/kWh.

The third tender allocated 89.9 MW at €0.090951/kWh, while the second tender assigned 122 MW at €0.08257/kWh.