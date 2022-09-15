France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.09091/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the third round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW.

The French authorities allocated 89.8 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 15 developers at an average final price of €0.09091 ($0.09066)/kWh. By comparison, in the second tender, the assigned power was 122 MW, with an average final price of €0.08527/kWh. In the first tender, the allocated capacity was 157 MW, with an average final price of €0.08312/kWh.

Urbasolar secured the largest share of capacity with four projects totaling 20 MW, followed by Neoen, which submitted a 16 MW rooftop project in the Landes. UNITe came in third place with 9.6 MW, followed by TotalEnergies/Amarenco with 7.7 MW, Apex Energies with 5.8 MWp, Technique Solaire with 5.3 MWp, and Trina Solar with 5.1 MWp.

The next round of tenders is expected to assign 400 MW of PV capacity. It is scheduled to close on Oct. 14.