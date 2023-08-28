France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.10195/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the fifth round of tenders for C&I rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 378 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.10195/kWh.

In the fourth tender, the ministry had allocated only 57.6 MW across 16 projects at an average final price of €0.10452/kWh. In the third tender, the allocated capacity was 89.9 MW, with an average final price of €0.090951/kWh. In the second tender, the assigned power was 122 MW, with an average final price of €0.08257/kWh.

In geographical terms, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is at the top of the ranking with 65.93 MW, followed by the Center Val de Loire region (56.44 MW), Occitanie (50.61 MW), and Auvergne Rhône Alpes (48.47 MW).

Technique Solaire was the developer that secured the largest capacity – 79.73 MW – followed by Urbasolar (38.38 MW) and Reden (36.75 MW).