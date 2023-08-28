France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.10195/kWh

From pv magazine France
France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the fifth round of tenders for C&I rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 378 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 60 developers at an average final price of €0.10195/kWh.
In the fourth tender, the ministry had allocated only 57.6 MW across 16 projects at an average final price of €0.10452/kWh. In the third tender, the allocated capacity was 89.9 MW, with an average final price of €0.090951/kWh. In the second tender, the assigned power was 122 MW, with an average final price of €0.08257/kWh.
Popular content
In geographical terms, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is at the top of the ranking with 65.93 MW, followed by the Center Val de Loire region (56.44 MW), Occitanie (50.61 MW), and Auvergne Rhône Alpes (48.47 MW).
Technique Solaire was the developer that secured the largest capacity – 79.73 MW – followed by Urbasolar (38.38 MW) and Reden (36.75 MW).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.