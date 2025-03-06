Swedish developer secures land for 500 MW of solar parks

Swedish solar developer Svea Solar is planning to build eight new solar parks in Sweden with a total capacity of approximately 500 MW.

The developer has entered into several land agreements with forest industry company Stora Enso, one of the world’s largest private forest owners, to build the solar parks on the company’s land across central Sweden and southern Norrland.

A statement from Svea Solar says the location of the parks has been chosen based on good opportunities for grid connection and to minimize impact on other interests such as wildlife.

Construction of the first solar park in the deal is expected to begin next year, with most projects included in the plan scheduled for completion by 2030. Svea Solar added that a 6 MW project on Stora Enso’s land in Ludvika, central Sweden, is due to become operational this April.

Svea Solar says it has built the majority of Sweden’s solar parks. Last August, the company signed a collaborative agreement with the country’s largest forest owner, Sveaskog, alongside solar developer Alight, to develop 2 GW of solar over a five-year period. In October, Svea Solar started production at Sweden’s first large-scale agrivoltaics park.

Sweden deployed a total 1 GW of solar in 2024, taking the country’s cumulative capacity to around 5 GW.