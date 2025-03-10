Carrier introduces residential R32 air-to-water heat pump

Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for residential buildings.
“This marks the company’s first domestic hot water solution integrated into an air-to-water heat pump product for North America, offering an advanced, sustainable solution for homeowners and builders seeking energy-efficient alternatives in home heating, cooling, and domestic hot water,” the company said in a statement. “It enables versatile integration for radiant heating, forced air, and chilled panels.”
The DWH A2W Heat Pump uses R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant and reportedly achieves a coefficient of performance (COP) of 4.9. Noise levels range between db(A) 52 and db(A) 56.
The system includes an outdoor unit that makes it easier to use it for residential new builds, as well as retrofits, according to the manufacturer.
“The system is kitted to include the heat pump, hot water tanks, an indoor control panel, and all the main fittings required for installation, all under a single part number,” the company stated. “This comprehensive approach significantly simplifies the selection process and eliminates the need for contractors to determine and size necessary fittings. Additionally, the system offers multiple DWH tank sizes to accommodate all A2W Heat Pump capacities, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications.”
Carrier did not reveal more technical details about the new product.
