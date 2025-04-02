Astronergy to build $500 million solar cell factory in Turkey

Astronergy, the solar module unit of China’s Chint Group, has announced plans to build a solar cell factory in Turkey.

The company revealed the project at the “2030 Industrial and Technology Strategy and Large-Scale Industrial Investment Promotion Conference” at the Presidential Palace in Ankara. Lu Chuan, Astronergy’s chairman and president, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the event.

As part of Turkey’s High-Tech Incentive Program (HIT-30), Astronergy committed at least $500 million to develop an advanced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) 4.0 solar cell production line and an R&D and innovation center. The facility will produce locally manufactured solar cells, with at least 80% of output designated for export.

Astronergy previously invested in a PV module factory in Turkey, which reached at least 850 MW of production capacity as of March 2025, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The new solar cell production investment is expected to strengthen the company’s supply chain in the country.

Erdoğan welcomed the investment, calling it an important step toward Turkey’s green energy goals. Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology and other senior officials also attended the event, discussing investment specifics, technological cooperation, and future development with Astronergy executives.

During the meeting, Chuan highlighted Turkey’s strategic position as a bridge between European and Asian markets.

Turkey launched HIT-30 in July 2024 to attract $30 billion in foreign investment across high-tech sectors, including EVs, semiconductors, batteries, and renewables. With the new TOPCon solar cell plant, Astronergy will become Turkey’s only fully foreign-owned solar cell manufacturer.