Astronergy announces new TOPCon solar module series

Astronergy, the module production unit of Chint Group, launched its new N7 TOPCon solar module series at the recent SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China.

“Our new products utilize rectangular silicon wafers and innovative module technologies like super multi-busbar (SMBB) design and double-layer coated glass, resulting in significant improvements in product conversion efficiency and stability,” said Huang Haiyan, Astronergy's chief sales officer, in an interview with pv magazine. “We achieved a maximum module efficiency of 22.7% and a maximum power output of 615 W for this series.”

The manufacturer aims to ship 30 GW of solar modules in 2023, up more than 100% growth from 2022.

“By the end of 2022, we had approximately 20 GW of module capacity,” Huang said. “This number will increase to 50 GW by the end of this year, along with a corresponding growth in solar cell capacity to 45 GW.”

Popular content

Astronergy predicts substantial growth in the global PV market this year, with an estimated 350 GW to 380 GW of newly deployed capacity worldwide, including 120 MW of new PV in China.

“We anticipate that our domestic sales will account for 55% to 60% of our total sales this year, while the overseas market will contribute 40% to 45%,” Huang said. “Last year, we shipped over 1 GW in Germany, capturing approximately 14% of the market share. We have also established a strong presence in other European markets such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Additionally, we are performing well in traditional and emerging markets like the US, Brazil, and Australia.”