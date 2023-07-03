Astronergy announces new TOPCon solar module series

Astronergy, the module production unit of Chint Group, launched its new N7 TOPCon solar module series at the recent SNEC trade show in Shanghai, China.
“Our new products utilize rectangular silicon wafers and innovative module technologies like super multi-busbar (SMBB) design and double-layer coated glass, resulting in significant improvements in product conversion efficiency and stability,” said Huang Haiyan, Astronergy's chief sales officer, in an interview with pv magazine. “We achieved a maximum module efficiency of 22.7% and a maximum power output of 615 W for this series.”
The manufacturer aims to ship 30 GW of solar modules in 2023, up more than 100% growth from 2022.
“By the end of 2022, we had approximately 20 GW of module capacity,” Huang said. “This number will increase to 50 GW by the end of this year, along with a corresponding growth in solar cell capacity to 45 GW.”
Popular content
Astronergy predicts substantial growth in the global PV market this year, with an estimated 350 GW to 380 GW of newly deployed capacity worldwide, including 120 MW of new PV in China.
“We anticipate that our domestic sales will account for 55% to 60% of our total sales this year, while the overseas market will contribute 40% to 45%,” Huang said. “Last year, we shipped over 1 GW in Germany, capturing approximately 14% of the market share. We have also established a strong presence in other European markets such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Additionally, we are performing well in traditional and emerging markets like the US, Brazil, and Australia.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.