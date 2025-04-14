Agrivoltaics for kiwis

From pv magazine France

France-based Volta Group, an independent renewable energy producer, and Richel Group, a European manufacturer of greenhouses and flexible-cover storage solutions, have jointly built a PV greenhouse hosting a kiwi plantation in Drôme department, southeastern France.

The greenhouse, built with recycled or recyclable materials including steel, aluminum, and glass, enables kiwi cultivation while generating 7.3 GWh of electricity per year – enough for about 3,000 people.

“The greenhouse provides us with a controlled environment that protects our crops and allows us to improve our yields,” said Jacques Fereyre, a farmer at Vergers de Fouillas and a member of the Lorifruit cooperative, which produces 6,000 tons of fruit per year. “Thanks to this infrastructure, we can look to the future with peace of mind and better control of climate risks.”

The project includes two photovoltaic greenhouses, located 200 meters apart. They cover a total area of ​​5 hectares and have an aggregate installed capacity of 5 MW.

Volta Group said it selected low-carbon bifacial PV modules (400 g CO₂/Wp) and European-made inverters, without disclosing the manufacturers.

The bifacial solar panels, installed on the roof, allow light to pass through. This supports the floral induction of kiwi hedges, while tilting frame systems and roll-up facade walls regulate internal temperatures by providing ventilation and humidity control.

The structure also protects against PSA bacterial blight, common in kiwifruit, and shields plants from the region’s frequent hailstorms. Shelter from the Mistral wind further reduces irrigation needs, as kiwifruit require significant water.

“This project demonstrates that it is possible to reconcile renewable energy production and sustainable agricultural development without compromise,” said Benoît Duval, CEO of Volta Group.