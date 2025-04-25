Viessmann launches new residential air-to-water heat pumps

Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has presented two new air-to-water heat pump series for residential applications.

“The new heat pump families Vitocal 250 and Vitocal 150 make it easy for system operators to choose the right device,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “They can choose between the Vitocal 250 series, which offers the best efficiency, highest comfort, and very low noise emissions, or the cost-effective Vitocal 150 series.”

The Vitocal 250-A system is available in three models with heating outputs ranging from 2 to 8 kW, as well as a cooling capacity of 4 kW to 8 kW. For all versions, the indoor unit measures 360 mm x 450 mm x 920 mm and weighs 47 kg, while the outdoor unit has a size of 600 mm x 1,144 mm x 841 mm and a weight of 162 kg. The system coefficient of performance (COP) is rated at between 4.9 and 51.

As for the Vitocal 150-A heat pump, it is sold in five versions with heating capacities of 2.1 to 13.4 kW and a cooling capacity spanning from 4 kW to 14.7 kW. The indoor unit has dimensions of 450 mm x 920 mm x 360 mm and a weight of 47 kg, while the outdoor unit measures 1,144 mm x 841 mm x 600 mm and weighs 162 kg. The system features a COP ranging from 4.7 to 5.0

All of the systems use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and are reportedly able to provide a maximum flow temperature of 70 C.

The manufacturer said the noise emission of the Vitocal 250-A heat pump was reduced by up to 5 dB(A) to 49 dB(A), while that of the Vitocal 150-A system by up to 3 dB(A) to 53 dB(A).

“This now means that the noise level limit according to the TA Lärm regulation during nighttime operation, when positioned in front of a house wall, is significantly undercut at a distance of 5 meters, compared to the original 9 meters,” it added, referring to the German regulations setting precautionary measures against harmful effects on the environment caused by noise.”