Longi expresses interest in solar manufacturing in Algeria

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi expressed interest in developing a solar manufacturing facility in Algeria during a recent meeting with officials from the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mining.

A Longi spokesperson told pv magazine that the company presented its latest high-efficiency back-contact (BC) solar technology and discussed the potential for localized manufacturing in Algeria, in line with the country’s industrial development and national integration strategy.

“The Algerian government expressed its strong support for projects that create industrial value and welcomed Longi’s commitment to contribute to sustainable industrialization,” the spokesperson added.

The ministry said in a statement that the discussions also focused on reviewing ways to enhance cooperation between companies in the sector. Investment opportunities in solar projects, green hydrogen technology and energy storage in Algeria were also addressed.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of localizing the solar panel industry in Algeria, based on solar cells,” the ministry said. “This will contribute to enhancing local content in the field of renewable energy and support Algeria's aspirations to become an industrial and export platform.”

The two parties also discussed the possibility of establishing strategic partnerships with local operators and national research centers as part of bilateral arrangements.

Earlier this month, Longi revealed that its proprietary hybrid interdigitated back contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell, based on a full-size silicon wafer, achieved a world record power conversion efficiency of 27.81%.

In January, Algeria reissued a tender for three solar projects totaling 520 MW in capacity. According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had a cumulative solar capacity of 462 MW at the end of 2024, unchanged from the preceding year.