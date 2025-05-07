Longi launches residential heterojunction back-contact solar module with 25% efficiency

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new bifacial n-type HJT solar module based on back-contact architecture at the Smarter-E trade show in Munich, Germany.
“This is the first time that heterojunction back contact technology has been successfully implemented in a commercialized module,” the manufacturer said in a statement. ” The Hi-MO S10 delivers a world-leading cell efficiency of 27.6% and a module efficiency of up to 25.2%, setting a new benchmark for performance in the photovoltaic industry.”
The Longi Hi-Mo S10 panel features a power output ranging from 490 W to 510 W and a power per square meter ratio of 240.1 W/m² to 249.9 W/m²
The 54-cell module is available in five versions with power conversion efficiency ranging from 24.0% and 25.0% and a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/C.
It measures 1,800 mm × 1,134 mm × 30mm, weighs 23.5 kg and relies on a black anodized aluminum alloy frame, as well as on semi-tempered glass with thicknesses of 2.0mm and 1.6mm, respectively.
The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output warranty, with the 30-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power. Module degradation is rated at 1% in the first year, while linear degradation is rated at 0.35% per year.
“Designed for durability it has a load capacity of 6000/3600 Pa,” the manufacturer added. “As a result, the module can withstand very high snow loads, equivalent to 4 m of snow pressure, as well as heavy storms, equivalent to a category 15 hurricane. Its Class A fire rating guarantees the highest safety standards.”
The modules are built with 182 mm n-type TaiRay wafers, touted as a breakthrough in silicon technology. These wafers reportedly enhance resistance consistency, minimize metal impurities, and provide superior mechanical strength.
“The full-back contact one-line welding structure reduces cell edge stress, improving the module’s anti-cracking performance. Furthermore, the wafer is 10 μm thicker than mainstream options, providing enhanced reliability and longevity,” Longi added. “The module also features bipolar passivation technology on its rear side lowering hotspot temperature by 38.75% compared to conventional TOPCon cells significantly reducing the likelihood of thermal events that could lead to fires.”
