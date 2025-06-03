France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.09753/kWh

From pv magazine France
France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the tenth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 191 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 54 projects at an average final price of €0.09753/kWh.
The tender was largely undersubscribed, as the capacity planned to be allocated was 400 MW.
The French authorities originally received 121 project proposals, totaling 311 MW.
GreenYellow was the developer with the largest share of assigned capacity at 41,68 MW, followed by Lyonnais Stone Hedge with 18 MW and Reden with 15.7 MW.
The region with the largest share was Occitanie with 51.8 MW, followed by Île-de-France with 23.8 MW and Auvergne Rhône Alpes with 22.45 MW.
In the previous tender of the same kind, finalized in March, the allocated capacity was 220 MW and the final average price was €0.0982/kWh.
In the nation's eighth tender, the ministry awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.
In the seventh tender in July 2024, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.
