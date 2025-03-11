France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0982/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the ninth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 220 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 54 developers at an average final price of €0.0982 ($0.1067)/kWh.

The French authorities originally planned to allocate 400 MW through the procurement exercise, which means it was largely undersubscribed.

In the nation's eighth tender, the ministry awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.

In the seventh tender in July, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.

The fifth tender in August 2023 distributed 378 MW to 60 developers at €0.10195/kWh, while the fourth exercise awarded just 57.6 MW across 16 projects at €0.10452/kWh.

The third tender allocated 89.9 MW at €0.090951/kWh, while the second tender assigned 122 MW at €0.08257/kWh.