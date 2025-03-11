France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0982/kWh

From pv magazine France
France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of the ninth round of tenders for C&I rooftop solar systems for the 2021-26 period, with capacities above 500 kW. The authorities allocated 220 MW of solar through the procurement exercise to 54 developers at an average final price of €0.0982 ($0.1067)/kWh.
The French authorities originally planned to allocate 400 MW through the procurement exercise, which means it was largely undersubscribed.
In the nation's eighth tender, the ministry awarded 253.3 MW of solar capacity to 31 developers at an average final price of €0.09995/kWh, falling short of its planned 300 MW allocation.
In the seventh tender in July, the ministry allocated 179.9 MW at an average price of €0.1016/kWh. The sixth tender in March assigned 362.2 MW at €0.1021/kWh.
The fifth tender in August 2023 distributed 378 MW to 60 developers at €0.10195/kWh, while the fourth exercise awarded just 57.6 MW across 16 projects at €0.10452/kWh.
The third tender allocated 89.9 MW at €0.090951/kWh, while the second tender assigned 122 MW at €0.08257/kWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.