Hungary’s solar capacity nears 8 GW

Hungary has deployed almost 8 GW of solar capacity, according to the country’s deputy minister of energy, Gàbor Czepek. In a social media post, Czepek said that more than 300,000 solar power plants are operating across the nation, with over four-fifths of the existing capacity installed since 2020.

He also said that domestic solar energy production in Hungary reached a new peak on June 13, at the quarter hour beginning 12:15 (CET). Data from MAVIR, the country’s transmission system operator, found household and industrial solar systems produced a combined 6.2 GW of energy.

Czepek said production from larger solar power plants covered 99.8% of the system load reported in the quarter, enough to service the country’s domestic electricity requirements entirely from renewables.

The minister added that solar energy accounted for a quarter of all domestic electricity generation through last year, which he claimed was the highest share anywhere in the world. “The rapid progress contributed greatly to the fact that the rate of electricity imports was low,” Czepek said. “So, the government’s energy policy, which builds consumers' supply on a dual basis of nuclear and solar energy, is heading in the right direction.”

Czepek’s social media post also emphasized the role of energy storage to make efficient use of the country’s solar fleet. He confirmed that the Hungarian government is planning to invest HUF 50 billion ($142.2 million) in its Jedlik Ányos Energy Program, which offers funding to companies looking to install industrial energy storage facilities.

To date, the government has supported the installation of both domestic and industrial-scale energy storage facilities through three funding calls totaling HUF 180 billion.

Figures from the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association found Hungary deployed 1.4 GW of solar in 2024. The association told pv magazine the rate of installations may slow in the coming years due to a smaller utility-scale project pipeline.

The Hungarian government adopted a package of proposals in 2024 to make it easier to install solar panels on apartment buildings. It also refinanced its rebate scheme for residential solar installations. In October 2024, it was reported that the rebate scheme would support more than 300,000 installations.