Hungary refinances rebate scheme for residential solar

Hungary’s Ministry of Energy has announced further funding for its Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant scheme for the installation of residential solar panel and storage systems.
The program launched in January with a HUF 75.8 billion budget, offering subsidies up to HUF 5 million per property. The first support decisions were made in February and payments began in May. According to the government’s latest data, more than 18,000 supporting documents have already been issued, with a total value exceeding the initial budget.
To cover the already received requests, the Ministry of Energy increased the total amount of the program by HUF 30 billion last week. The programme is now expected to support more than 25,000 families, 10,000 more than was originally planned. Pre-registration requests were suspended on July 9.
Hungary had a record year for new solar in 2023, adding 1.6 GW and taking its cumulative total to more than 5.6 GW. The Ministry of Energy says total installations exceeded 6 GW this spring, as it works towards a target of 12 GW by the start of the next decade.
“Based on the known development plans, this target number can be met with great certainty,” said the ministry in its latest update.
