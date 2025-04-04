Hungary adds 1.4 GW of solar in 2024

Hungary deployed 1.41 GW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MANAP).

The result is slightly down on 2023’s record year for solar deployment in Hungary, when over 1.6 GW was added, and takes the country’s cumulative capacity to over 7 GW.

Ádám Szolnoki, MANAP President, told pv magazine last year’s figures consisted of 362 MW of installations under 50 kW, 322 MW of C&I installations and 729 MW of utility-scale installations.

Szolnoki explained that residential installations have dropped sharply, citing the end of net metering at the end of 2023, but added that behind-the-meter, non-feed-in C&I installations grew “as licensing was a little easier and energy prices were still not low.”

Utility-scale installations continued to lead the Hungarian market last year thanks to the completion of projects in the pipeline, Szolnoki added, but he warned the market segment is expected to slow down in the coming years as no new connection permits have been secured in the past two years. He predicted between 1.2 GW and 1.3 GW will be added this year, followed by 900 MW to 1 GW in 2026.

When asked what regulatory changes could help improve Hungary’s solar market, Szolnoki suggested the price cap for residential customers should be revised, “as it does not reflect market circumstances at all.”

Last July, the Hungarian government refinanced its rebate scheme for residential solar installations. In October, it was reported the scheme would support over 300,000 installations.

Earlier this year, the government adopted a package of proposals designed to make it easier to install solar panels on apartment buildings.