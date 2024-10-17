Hungary expected to surpass 300,000 residential solar installations

Hungary’s Ministry of Energy is predicting the number of household solar systems in the country will surpass 300,000 thanks to subsidies awarded through its Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant scheme for the installation of residential solar panel and storage systems.
The program launched in January with a HUF 75.8 billion ($204.8 million) budget, which was increased by HUF 30 billion in July. In September, the government said more than 20,000 households had signed up to its subsidy scheme, which offers up to HUF 5 million per home installation.
Updated figures released by the ministry state HUF 7.85 billion has already been paid out, covering more than 3,000 residential developments.
Based on the average support request of HUF 4.1 million, the ministry expects more than 25,000 households will be supported. With the latest data stating 283,000 household-sized solar power plants already operate in Hungary, the subsidy scheme is likely to take the figure past the 300,000 mark.
The ministry added that Hungary’s domestic share of solar energy in electricity production last year was the third highest in the world and the second highest in Europe.
Hungary had a record year for new solar in 2023, adding 1.6 GW and taking its cumulative total to more than 5.6 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.