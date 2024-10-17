Hungary expected to surpass 300,000 residential solar installations

Hungary’s Ministry of Energy is predicting the number of household solar systems in the country will surpass 300,000 thanks to subsidies awarded through its Napenergia Plusz Program, a grant scheme for the installation of residential solar panel and storage systems.

The program launched in January with a HUF 75.8 billion ($204.8 million) budget, which was increased by HUF 30 billion in July. In September, the government said more than 20,000 households had signed up to its subsidy scheme, which offers up to HUF 5 million per home installation.

Updated figures released by the ministry state HUF 7.85 billion has already been paid out, covering more than 3,000 residential developments.

Based on the average support request of HUF 4.1 million, the ministry expects more than 25,000 households will be supported. With the latest data stating 283,000 household-sized solar power plants already operate in Hungary, the subsidy scheme is likely to take the figure past the 300,000 mark.

The ministry added that Hungary’s domestic share of solar energy in electricity production last year was the third highest in the world and the second highest in Europe.

Hungary had a record year for new solar in 2023, adding 1.6 GW and taking its cumulative total to more than 5.6 GW.