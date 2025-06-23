Namibia starts building 100 MW solar project

NamPower, Namibia’s national power utility, has broken ground on a 100 MW solar project, its largest to date. The Sores Gaib Power Station is being built 33 km northwest of mining town Rosh Pinah in southern Namibia.

The NAD 1.6 billion ($88.4 million) project uses funding from a loan secured in September 2024 from German development bank KfW, along with NamPower’s own reserves.

The project will create more than 300 direct jobs during construction. NamPower expects the solar plant to begin operations by June 2026.

NamPower Managing Director Kahenge Haulofu said the project represents a long-term commitment to the sustainable development of Namibia.

“Our country has abundant sun and we as a nation are ready to seize the opportunities that renewable energy offers,” Haulofu said during a groundbreaking ceremony last week. “The 100 MW Sores Gaib Power Station is a critical step in fulfilling that potential.”

Namibia’s cumulative installed solar capacity reached 163 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).