Argentina reaches nearly 2 GW of installed PV capacity

From pv magazine LatAm

Installed solar power in Argentina has reached 1,933 MW, according to the monthly report for May published by the country's Wholesale Electricity Market Administrator (CAMMESA).

The report indicates that by May 2025, there was a total installed capacity of 43,613 MW, 58% from thermal sources, 4% from nuclear sources, and 38% from renewable sources (of which 22% is hydroelectric power greater than 50 MW). As legally required, renewable energy represents 16% of total installed capacity.

In the aforementioned month, renewables covered approximately 19.4% of total demand.

By technology, of the total installed capacity, 25,227 MW comes from thermal sources, 1,755 MW from nuclear sources, and 16,631 MW from renewable sources.

Of renewable sources, hydroelectric units larger than 50 MW, i.e., large dams, account for 9,639 MW; hydroelectric units smaller than 50 MW account for 524 MW; wind power, 4,342 MW; solar power, the aforementioned 1,933 MW; biogas, 119 MW; and biomass, 73 MW.

By region

The region with the highest installed photovoltaic capacity is Argentine Northwest (comprising the provinces of Catamarca, Jujuy, Salta, Santiago del Estero, and Tucumán), with 850 MW; followed by Cuyo (Mendoza, San Juan, La Rioja, and San Luis), with 655 MW; Argentine Northeast (Chaco, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Misiones, and Santa Fe), with 270 MW; and Central Argentina (Buenos Aires, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and Córdoba), with 148 MW. There are no solar installations in Comahue (La Pampa, Neuquén, and Río Negro) and Patagonia (Chubut, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica, and the South Atlantic Islands).

According to the CAMMESA report, 46 MW were commissioned last May, all under the Renewable Energy Term Market (MATER) regime, from the PV power of the Villa Angela I (40 MW) project, located in Chaco; and Villa de María del Río Seco (15 MW) and its expansion (6 MW), in Córdoba.

