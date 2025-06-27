Sinovoltaics tracks 86.5 GW of module output capacity for Southeast Asia

Sinovoltaics, a technical compliance and quality assurance provider headquartered in Hong Kong, released its latest “Southeast Asia Solar Supply Chain Map,” reporting that nameplate PV module production capacity in the region has reached 86.5 GW across 61 active production projects.

Available as a free download, the report includes sites producing PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon based on publicly available information.

Since the previous edition, ICA Solar, located in Indonesia, and United Renewable Energy, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, added new projects in the region.

The analysts at Sinovoltaics see challenges ahead, despite the region's target of 101 GW module capacity and 69.8 GW of cell production by 2028–2030. “Southeast Asia initially served as a workaround to trade barriers targeting Chinese manufacturers, but new U.S. import tariffs are causing sharp reductions in operational capacity and even temporary factory shutdowns,” said Dricus de Rooij, Chief Executive Officer at Sinovoltaics in a statement, adding that the result is to redirect exports toward European markets.

They are also exploring alternative manufacturing bases, according to the analysts, with manufacturing announcements shifting to Laos and Indonesia, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

A “strong vertical integration trend” was also noted. Southeast Asian ingot capacity is expected to “nearly double” from 16 GW to 30 GW by 2030, while polysilicon production is projected to grow from 82,000 tons to 342,000 tons. MG-Si production is also expanding, “with 102,000 metric tons already online,” according to the firm.

This is the latest supply chain report from Sinovoltaics. Earlier this year it released European and North American maps.