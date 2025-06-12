Taiwan’s United Renewable Energy to lay off more than 100 employees

Taiwan’s URE plans to lay off more than 100 of its staff members as it retires older production lines.

The layoffs are expected to affect around 10% of its total staff members and will be completed by the fourth quarter of this year, URE said, adding that the relevant authorities have been notified in accordance with the law.

The company has said statistics show that TOPCon solar modules have surpassed PERC products and have “jumped into the mainstream of the market.”

URE will wind down production lines for its PERC solar cells at its Miaoli County factory. The company said the facility had entered the later stages of its life cycle. It will shift focus to its TOPCon solar module series.

TOPCon production will be consolidated at URE’s Tainan factory. The company plans to continue manufacturing its current solar modules and introduce all-black modules starting in the third quarter of this year. According to local reports, URE – which also operates in the energy storage sector – now aims to position itself as a comprehensive energy solutions provider. Its business will cover module manufacturing, project development, energy storage systems, maintenance, and electricity sales.

URE was formerly known as Neo Solar Power. It became Taiwan’s largest PV manufacturer following a 2018 merger with Gintech and Solartech.