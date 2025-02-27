Sinovoltaics updates map of North American solar supply chain

The latest North American manufacturing hub map from Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance company, reveals several new entrants to the region and planned capacity growth across the PV module supply chain.

The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map (SSCM) – North America for Q1 2025 tallies 31.92 GW of module production capacity, taking into account announcements of cancelled factories and modified capacity figures across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. A further 97.9 GW in capacity is planned for the coming 3 to 6 years, for a total of 129.9 GW capacity for the region.

The map and tables in the report provide details on 106 factories producing PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon, up from 95 production sites in the previous report.

Several manufacturers were added to the latest North American map, such as Boviet Solar, DYCM Power, Ebon Power, Imperial Star Solar, NuVison Solar, EsFoundry, ReCreate, and Toyo/VSUN.

Despite new market entrants, such EsFoundry, and progress in planned capacity, Sinovoltaics analysts noted that cell, wafer, and polysilicon production capacity is constrained and “remains the Achilles heel of the market.” Cell production capacity is slated to grow from 8 GW to 64.9 GW by 2030, and wafer production to go from 3.2 GW to 24.5 GW in the same period. The analysts noted that some manufacturers cancelled projects, such as Switzerland-based Meyer Burger, which had planned a cell production site.

As for polysilicon, Hemlock Semiconductor, Wacker Mississippi Silicon, and Highland Materials are the main suppliers, planning an estimated total of 171,000 metric tons of production capacity.

The Sinovoltaics supply chain reports are free to dowwnload. They track the name of the manufacturer, factory size, location, owner, current and planned capacity. The data is sourced from publicly available sources, as well as Sinovoltaics’ contacts with manufacturers. The figures represent nameplate capacity. The series of reports are free and available for India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.