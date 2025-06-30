Guyana launches net billing scheme for rooftop PV

The government of Guyana has launched a new net billing scheme for PV systems not exceeding 100 kW in size. The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and utility Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc.) will implement the program through standard offer contracts (SOCs).

“The net-billing program allows customers with grid-tied solar PV systems to earn credits for any excess electricity that is fed from their PV system back into the utility grid,” the government said in a statement. “It provides an additional financial incentive for renewable energy adoption, while helping consumers manage electricity costs and contribute to living sustainably.”

The government also explained that the credits for surplus power can be from the Energy Credits Bank. “At the end of each 12-month period, any unused credit remaining in the Energy Credits Bank will be paid to the prosumer at 90% of the current tariff rate, after deducting any outstanding amounts owed to GPL,” it said.

The program also allows PV systems over 100 kW, subject to approval based on the customer’s maximum demand and a formal grid-connection request.

Guyana’s Cabinet of Ministers recently approved a GYD 885 million ($4.2 million) investment package for the retrofitting of solar systems in 21 Amerindian villages.

Earlier this year, the GEA launched a tender for solar installers looking to transport, deploy and commission solar arrays with accompanying battery storage at selected public buildings located across four regions of the country.

Guyana’s solar capacity hit 17 MW at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).